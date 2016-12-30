Rise in number of students in Delhi schools

Out of 18.75 lakh, enrolled students up to primary school level, 10.02 lakh were boys and 8.73 lakh were girl students in the year 2014-15. Out of 18.75 lakh, enrolled students up to primary school level, 10.02 lakh were boys and 8.73 lakh were girl students in the year 2014-15.

The number of students enrolled in Delhi schools up to senior secondary school level increased to 44.31 lakh in 2015-16 compared to 44.13 lakh in 2014-15 fiscal, according to a report released on Thursday. As per the city government’s Delhi Statistical Handbook, 2016, the total number of schools in Delhi were 5,796 in 2015-16. In 2013-14 and 2014-15, the total number of schools were 5,453 and 5,798 respectively.

“Around 44.31 lakh children were enrolled at different levels during 2015-16 in these schools as compared to 44.13 lakh during 2014-15. Out of 44.31 lakh enrolled students up to senior secondary school level, 23.56 lakh were boys and 20.75 lakh were girl students,” the report said.

While in the year 2014-15, out of the total number of enrolled students up to senior secondary school level, 23.52 lakh were boys and 20.60 lakh girls, it said. Out of 18.87 lakh enrolled students up to primary school level in 2015-16, 10.07 lakh were boys and 8.8 lakh were girls.

