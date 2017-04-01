Right to Education: 3 more held for forging birth certificates

Three more persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly forging birth certificates of their children in order to facilitate their admission in a school in Antop Hill under the Right to Education Act.

The accused have been identified as Govandi resident Ramdas Jadhav (35) who works as a peon in the BMC’s M East ward office, Ghatkopar resident Shailesh Jankar (37) who works in KEM hospital and Prakash Kadam (40). The police said that Kadam is an agent who had helped Jadhav and Jankar commit the forgery.

Last week, the police had arrested six parents and two private agents.

The parents arrested last week all live in Antop Hill and were keen that their children be admitted to CBM school under the RTE Act reservation which stipulates free education from class 1 to class 8 for children whose parents earn less than Rs 1 lakh a year.

The police said that the agents had forged birth certificates and altered ages of the children in admission documents. After the forgery was noticed by the school administration, it registered a complaint at Antop Hill police station.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now