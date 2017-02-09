Revise your curricula, UGC tells central varsities

This review of academic curricula should focus on making university and college students employable This review of academic curricula should focus on making university and college students employable

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the central varsities to review and revise their curricula, at least once in every three years, to make the college and university students more employable.

In a letter dated February 8, the Commission has written that in a recently held meeting of the Group of Secretaries on Education and Social Development with the Prime Minister, it was recommended that curricula of all academic departments in Universities should be reviewed and revised at least once in every three years.

“This review and revision of academic curricula should focus on the existing and potential demand and supply of skill sets to make the university and college students employable,”it said.

Therefore, UGC has requested the universities to accord top priority to the matter and take immediate action so that the curricula of various programmes offered at your university are revised and adopted for quick implementation by your University and the colleges affiliated to it.

