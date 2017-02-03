Retired professors, international students not eligible for non-NET research fellowships: UGC

The Commission had announced discontinuation of non-NET fellowships in 2015 stating the shortage of funds. The Commission had announced discontinuation of non-NET fellowships in 2015 stating the shortage of funds.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday announced that retired professors and international students will not be eligible for non-NET research fellowships for MPhil and PHD programmes. Junior research fellows receive Rs 25000 per month, 30 per cent house rent allowance (HRA) and a contingency grant for the first two years under the National Eligibility Test (NET) fellowships.

Senior research fellows receive Rs 28000 per month along with 30 per cent HRA and a contingency grant, while non-NET fellows receive Rs 5000 per month for MPhil and Rs 8000 per month for PhD.

The Commission had announced discontinuation of non-NET fellowships in 2015 stating the shortage of funds. This lead to widespread protests from students across the country and the HRD ministry had to look into the issue by appointing a review committee for the same.

“The UGC has been receiving requests from various individuals… regarding admissibility of the scheme of UGC non-NET fellowships to retired professors for doing MPhil/PhD programme as well to foreign/NRI/overseas students,” the UGC circular said, “It has been decided as a policy decision that retired professors and foreign students are not eligible to receive fellowship under the UGC scheme of non-NET fellowships.”

For more stories on UGC, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd