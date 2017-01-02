Retired JNU professors slam university administration

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Fifteen retired professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), including renowned historian Romila Thapar, slammed the university administration for its recent action against students and teachers in connection with an Academic Council (AC) meeting, calling it “supreme contempt for the dignity and freedom of the faculty and students”.

Watch what else is in the news

Teachers and students had alleged that the AC meeting held on December 26 passed agenda items without discussion. The university, meanwhile, suspended 10 students (two of them supposedly de-registered), and issued a letter to Professor Nivedita Menon, threatening her with disciplinary action if she addressed students at the Administrative Block.

“We are writing to express our shock and dismay at recent developments… We are informed that an Academic Council meeting, that was held in unprecedented fashion in the midst of the winter vacation, was not allowed to discuss the most important issues raised in the Agenda, which were then declared to be passed without justification. We are also saddened to hear allegations of distortion of minutes of statutory bodies of the University,” said a statement by the 15 retired professors.