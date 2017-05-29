Results out: Noida girl tops CBSE Class XII with 99.6%

CBSE all-India topper Raksha Gopal from Amity International School in Noida. Gajendra Yadav CBSE all-India topper Raksha Gopal from Amity International School in Noida. Gajendra Yadav

WHILE SCORING a perfect 100 in English, Economics and Political Science in Class XII board examination might seem close to impossible, Noida girl Raksha Gopal proved people wrong when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results were declared on Sunday. A student of Humanities at Amity International School, Noida, Gopal scored a 99.6 per cent — the second person to score such high marks after 2014 CBSE topper Sarthak Agarwal. She, however, credits the high marks that she got to “90 per cent hard work and 10 per cent luck”. Gopal now wants to pursue Political Science (Hons) at either Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Miranda House or Jesus and Mary College. Gopal, who scored 100 in three subjects and 99 in History and Psychology, is also a trained keyboard player and well-versed in writing and speaking French.

Described by her teachers as a “multi-talented girl”, she maintains a blog called Once Upon A Time, and her favourite author is John Grisham. While she and her family had expected that she would score about 95 per cent, being the all-India topper has come as a big surprise for the entire family. “Minister for Human Resource and Development Prakash Javadekar called me and said I was the all-India topper. I literally jumped because this came as a huge surprise,” said Gopal, who rushed to her alma mater after getting to know the result.

“Javadekar even told me to be a part of the political system eventually. Frankly, I love politics and I know I will be able to do well,” she said. Gopal said her interest in politics grew after she became a part of the school’s Model United Nations. Her elder sister Prerna Gopal is also a student of Delhi University. Her father Gopal Srinivisan, is the chief finance officer at the Gujarat state petroleum corporation and is also an alumnus of DU. “I come visit my family every weekend. But I have to admit that this is the best weekend one could ask for,” said Srinivisan.

Equally elated, her mother Rajini Gopal could not stop expressing how happy she was. “We have let both our daughters do what they wanted to do. Whatever Raksha decides, we are always going to support her,” she said, adding that she just wants her to enjoy her college life. “In the next three years, during college, she can figure out what she wants to do with her life,” said Rajini.

Monila Sarkar, her class teacher who also used to teach her History, said: “She was very concerned about her academics but she knew how to live life happily. One of the best things about her was she always listened and paid great attention to minute details.”

