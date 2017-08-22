Results of Maharashtra Board HSC supplementary exam declared, 24.96 % pass

A total of 93,271 students had registered for the exam, of which 68,605 were boys and 24,666 were girls. In the Science stream, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 30.80 per cent and for Arts it was 23.98 per cent. For Commerce courses, an overall pass percentage of 22.54 per cent was recorded. A total of 93,271 students had registered for the exam, of which 68,605 were boys and 24,666 were girls. In the Science stream, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 30.80 per cent and for Arts it was 23.98 per cent. For Commerce courses, an overall pass percentage of 22.54 per cent was recorded.

JUST ABOUT a quarter of the Class 12 students who took their supplementary exam this year were successful in clearing it — a dip of three per cent from last year. An overall pass percentage of 24.96 was recorded in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 supplementary examination, results of which were declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday.

A total of 93,271 students had registered for the exam, of which 68,605 were boys and 24,666 were girls. In the Science stream, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 30.80 per cent and for Arts it was 23.98 per cent. For Commerce courses, an overall pass percentage of 22.54 per cent was recorded.

Around 26,700 students appeared from the Mumbai division — the highest among the nine divisions in the state — but only 18.74 per cent passed. Mumbai recorded the lowest pass percentage. Aurangabad division scored the highest pass percentage at 37% followed by Pune at 25.89%. Mumbai division secretary SY Chandekar attributed the division’s poor performance to a large number of students appearing from here.

