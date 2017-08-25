Results mess: Activists to launch campaign against Mumbai University

Mumbai University Mumbai University

Activists Anjali Damania and Anil Galgali have decided to launch a campaign against the University of Mumbai for the delay in the declaration of results. The activists have demanded a judicial inquiry into the results row. The campaign follows the hearing on a writ petition filed in the Bombay High Court, where the university on Thursday said that results would most likely be out by August 31.

“We hope that the Bombay High Court constitutes an inquiry into the whole matter and penalises the people responsible for jeopardising the future of lakhs of students,” said Damania. “The delay in the results is a failure on part of the minister of education Vinod Tawde as well as Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh. Both should be penalised for their serious lapses amounting to the loss of a precious year of the students,” said Damania.

An alumna of the university, she now plans to bring together prominent alumni members and start a campaign for the streamlining of all the problems that riddle the university.

As part of the campaign, multiple pleas will be filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to get information on the process of appointment of the third party agency for the on-screen assessment as well as the entire assessment process.

“People responsible for the mess cannot get away without any penalties if they have not done due diligence on the evaluation process and the preparedness of the university for the change,” said Damania.

Kirti College principal acting registrar

Three days after the state government relieved MA Khan from the post of registrar of the University of Mumbai, the principal of a city college is to take charge as the officiating Registrar.

A senior government official told The Indian Express that VN Magare, principal of Kirti College in Dadar, has been appointed as the acting registrar for three months. Khan, who had served as the registrar since May 2013, was relieved on Monday so he could join as the CEO of the Haj Committee.

The state will now appoint a new registrar in the next three months. With Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh on forced leave, the university now lies entirely in the hands of acting officials — Devanand Shinde as acting V-C, Dhiren Patel as acting pro-V-C and Magare as acting registrar.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App