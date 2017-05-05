Kerala SSLC results 2017: Pass percentage 95.98, 1174 schools score 100 per cent result

Kerala SSLC results 2017: This was the first examination after the board changed the syllabus significantly Kerala SSLC results 2017: This was the first examination after the board changed the syllabus significantly

Kerala SSLC results 2017: The pass percentage of this year SSLC exams is 95.98 per cent. A total of 4,37,156 students appeared for the examination. In vocational higher secondary, the pass percentage was 98.83. In all, 20,967 students have got A+ in all subjects (which is 4.6 per cent of the total students), while 1174 schools have grabbed cent per cent pass percentage of which 405 are government schools. Last year this figure was 377 only.

This was the first examination after the board changed the syllabus significantly. Pathananthitta district was on top with 98.2 per cent pass percentage, while Wayanad performed wort with 89.65.

Read | SSLC Result in Malayalam: എസ്എസ്എൽസി പരീക്ഷാഫലം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു, 95.98% വിജയം

Steps to download the Kerala SSLC exam results 2017:

– Go to the official websites mentioned above

– On the homepage, click on the link to the results page for the SSLC exams which would be available on the sites mentioned.

– Enter your roll number and other details in the fields provided and submit this information.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Read | Kerala SSLC class 10th exams 2017: Results released

Passing criteria for Kerala SSLC exam results 2017:

The candidate should get a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject out of 100 marks. This is applicable for passing in compartmental system also. For subjects (Non Language) in Part III Question Papers will be in English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati and Urdu.

For the “Science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum mark to pass is 20 marks out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical. This includes passing under the compartmental system also.

For more updates on SSLC results, you can visit IE Malayalam

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd