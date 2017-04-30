Reservation in medical institutes: State colleges demand repeal of domicile condition, threaten stir

TWO DAYS after the state reserved 67 per cent seats in private and deemed medical and dental institutes for candidates with the state domicile, the institutes have sought a repeal of the decision. On Thursday, the state had released a Government Resolution (GR), demarcating more than 67 per cent of the seats in private and deemed institutes for state domicile aspirants. Moreover, it introduced a 25 per cent reservation for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Currently, the state government fills 50 per cent of the total seats in private and deemed institutes. These will now be reserved for aspirants in the state. Half of the management seats, too, will now be reserved for state domicile.

Kamal Kishore Kadam, president, Association of Management of Unaided Private Medical and Dental colleges, said the association is in talks with government officials for repulsion of the GR.

“The MCI has directed us to conduct admissions through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), purely based on merit. With this new GR, the state is now intervening with the criteria of merit-based admissions,” said Kadam, adding that the provincial reservation will hamper merit-based admissions.

Kadam further pointed out that deemed and private institutes are now discussing the matter with institutes across the country. “We are planning for a nationwide movement against this decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) was firm on the decision. “We will not repeal the GR. Our decision is final,” said Pravin Shinghare, director, DMER.

Shinghare added that a petition was filed against the GR on Saturday evening and a special bench will hear the case on Sunday.

