Republic Day parade: Valley private schools face action for not sending kids

THE STATE school education department has warned that it will “take action” against private schools that have “backed off” from sending students for the Republic Day parade to be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

“We had informed many reputed private schools about a meeting on January 2, regarding participation of their students in the Republic Day function. At the meeting, two schools said they would send 70 children along with two teachers,” said an official of the education department. “But now they are backing off, and we are going to take action against them”.

Arif Iqbal Malik, Chief Education Officer, Srinagar, also confirmed that action would be taken against private schools which do not send students. “We will take action and seek an explanation from these schools on why they did not send their children to participate in the Republic Day function,” he said. “I will a file a compliance report to the higher-ups in this regard.”

However, Director, School Education, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan denied any knowledge about the matter. “I have just joined and have no information regarding it,” he said.

While about 700 students from different government institutions are participating in the Republic Day rehearsals, sources said many private schools have decided not to send their students.

G N Var, chairman of the Kashmir Private Schools Association, said private schools are not taken on board on most of these occasions. “It is a one-sided affair. This time, schools are closed due to winter vacations,” he said. “Besides, many children are either pellet victims, injured or in jail. Therefore, there is no moral justification to participate in these functions.”

There are 2,610 recognised private schools in Kashmir, which together have about 6.5 lakh students.