Republic Day: Delhi tableau back after 3 years with ‘model govt school’

After three years, Delhi was back with “model government school” theme tableau in Republic Day parade. The Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, tweeted a selfie with the city’s tableau.

The Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also attended the 68th Republic Day programmme, stood up and clapped when the Delhi tableau arrived at Rajpath.

It was in 2013’s Republic Day parade when Delhi tableau had last participated wherein it had portrayed the city’s diverse culture owing to its inhabitants from different backgrounds and regions and its status as the country’s hub for performing and fine arts.

This year’s tableau on “Model Government School” portrayed the transformation in state-run schools and the recent initiatives taken in the education sector.

A proud & happy @msisodia with Delhi school tableaux pic.twitter.com/MO1NqKY8Dq — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) January 26, 2017

The Delhi government has come with education initiatives like the model school project, parent-teachers training programme, mega parent-teacher meetings and skill development centres were highlighted in the tableau. Besides, Jantar Mantar, an equinoctial sundial in city, also featured in Delhi tableau.

The parade saw participation of 23 tableaux, the same as last year, of which 17 were from states and Union Territories.

