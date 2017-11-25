Relevant steps taken to ensure glitches not repeated: Mumbai University to Bombay HC

Mumbai University assured the Bombay High Court that it had taken all relevant steps to ensure that technical glitches faced with the introduction of the on-screen marking system during the summer semester were not repeated during the winter semester this year. (File Photo) Mumbai University assured the Bombay High Court that it had taken all relevant steps to ensure that technical glitches faced with the introduction of the on-screen marking system during the summer semester were not repeated during the winter semester this year. (File Photo)

The Mumbai University Friday assured the Bombay High Court that it had taken all relevant steps to ensure that technical glitches faced with the introduction of the on-screen marking system during the summer semester were not repeated during the winter semester this year.

“The technical glitches encountered by the university in the bygone examination, are taken care of and streamlined,” stated an affidavit filed by the university through its advocate Rui Rodrigues.

Rodrigues said that all the anxieties raised by various petitions over the on-screen marking system had been taken care of. “You have miserably failed,” pointed out the court, to which, Rodrigues said this did not mean “that they would fail again”.

Informing the court that it would continue with the same service provider, the university added that it had made a five-minute tutorial video explaining the on-screen marking system which was to be compulsorily viewed by the teachers before carrying out assessment. “It is only when they have finished watching the video that the fist answer booklet will be provided to them for carrying out assessment. Such a procedure has been established to avoid any lacunae or technical difficulties,” it said.

“A high-level technical team of eight people from the software company currently responsible for providing software for the system will also remain present at the centres,” added the petition.

Rodrigues said a meeting with teachers was also held Friday, to streamline the system. “The principal secretary of higher education should filed a reply in this matter by next Wednesday,” said the court.

