Released! MAH MCA CET 2018 result announced at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, steps to check

MAH MCA CET 2018 result: The result of Masters in Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MCA CET) 2018 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra today, on April 3. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Those who clear the MAH MCA CET exam can gain admission to direct second year of the three-year MCA (Master of Computer Application) course in the state. A total of 12,318 candidates had registered for the exam out of which, a total of 11,910 (96.69 pr cent) candidates appeared.

MAH MCA CET 2018 result, here’s how to check

– Step 1: Log on to the official website for the Maharashtra DTE (dtemaharashtra.gov.in).

– Step 2: Click on the link provided on the home page that will direct you to the MCA results page.

– Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the registration numbers, roll numbers, CET score and CET percentile

– Step 4: Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The scores of MAH MCA CET 2018 will be valid for admission to the state government and unaided private institutes. However, the admission to these institutes is done through Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Those who clear the entrance exam will have to fill a separate application form which will are likely to be out in May.

To fill the CAP form, the candidates will have to first register on the official website. A login ID will be generated with which they can log in and fill the form. DTE Maharashtra charges Rs 800 application fee for general category, Rs 600 for reserved and PWD categories candidates from Maharashtra and Rs 5000 for children of NRI/PIO/OCI/Foreign National.

