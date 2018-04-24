Released! JEE Mains answer keys 2018 available at jeemain.nic.in, steps to raise objections

JEE Mains answer keys 2018: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website — jeemain.nic.in All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website — jeemain.nic.in

JEE Mains answer keys 2018: The answer keys for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2018 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, on April 24 and will be available till April 27. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website — jeemain.nic.in. This year, around 10.43 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. The offline exam was conducted on April 8 and the online exam was held on April 15 and 16.

JEE Mains answer keys 2018, how to raise challenges

In case a candidate is not happy or satisfied with the response, he/she may challenge the same through an application form online. Rs 1,000 will have to be paid per question. The challenge of answer keys can be done only up to 11.59 pm on April 27. Candidates can pay the fee both by credit and debit card. Once paid, the fee is non-refundable. However, in case the challenge is accepted by the Board, the fee for each accepted challenge will be refunded to the concerned candidate. The JEE Mains 2018 results will be out by April-end.

Cut-off

Last year, the JEE main cut-off was pegged at 81 for general category, while the cut-offs for the OBC, SC and ST categories was at 49, 32 and 27 respectively. Also, this year, the IITs have decided to reserve seats for female candidates. As per reports, 779 reserve seats will be allocated in various IITs for female engineering candidates. IIT Kharagpur has 113 seats, IIT Dhanbad- 95 seats, IIT Kanpur- 79 seats, IIT BHU- 76, IIT Roorkee- 68, IIT Delhi- 59, IIT Bombay- 58, IIT Guwahati- 57.

