IIT JAM result 2018 declared by IIT Bombay, check rank list at joaps.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM result: The result of the Joint Admission Test for M Sc (JAM) has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay today, on March 20, at the official website — jam.iitb.ac.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the JOAPS portal. The exam was conducted to provide admissions into M Sc (four semesters), joint M Sc –Ph D, M Sc –Ph D dual degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and integrated Ph D degree programmes at IISc for consolidating science.

IIT JAM results 2018, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for results displayed inside the pink boz

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The exam was conducted on February 11 and the question papers and answer keys were also released a few weeks back. The JAM paper is divided into three sections — Section A, B and C. The syllabus comprises of various topics such as BL (Biological Sciences), BT (Biotechnology), GC (Geology), MS (Mathematical Statistics), CY (Chemistry), PH (Physics) and MA (Mathematics).

