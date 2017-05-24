Registration for Mumbai University’s governing bodies’ polls to begin on June 1

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai, which has been operating with ad-hoc administrative bodies for almost two years, has finally started the process for appointing new ones as per the recently approved Maharashtra Public Universities Act. The registration for the election process to appoint the governing bodies will begin on June 1. On Monday, the university formed an Advisory Committee to implement the new regulations under the Act. Teachers, principals and management representatives of the varsity can register themselves for the elections from June 1 through a website that the varsity will launch for the purpose. The registration forms will be available on the website. “Registration can be done either online or offline, where the forms have to be submitted in the Fort campus in person,” said registrar M A Khan.

University graduates can register themselves for the elections between June 1 and June 30. For teachers, principals and management representatives, the registration begins on June 5 and will go on till July 4. No extensions will be granted later, said Khan.

A provisional electoral list will be declared on the website on 10 July. Following any changes, a final electoral list will be declared on July 25.

Elections are likely to be held in August for governing bodies such as senate, academic council, management council, boards of studies and board of examinations. Some of these bodies were replaced by ad-hoc ones in August 2015 when the government asked varsities in the state to halt elections to their statutory bodies until the new Act came into force.

