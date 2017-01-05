Red Cross joins hands with Rayat Bahra University to create awareness

IRCS Vice Chairman Avinash Rai Khanna said such collaborations bring mutual strength and expertise which are beneficial to the partners. IRCS Vice Chairman Avinash Rai Khanna said such collaborations bring mutual strength and expertise which are beneficial to the partners.

Indian Red Cross Society on Thursday joined hands with Mohali-based Rayat Bahra University to build resilience of communities to disaster and climate change through education, research and awareness programmes. IRCS and the University signed a pact to envisage covering subjects like water sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH), climate change adaptation among others while both the organizations also agreed to jointly design certification of educational programmes in related fields.

“Given an opportunity to the students to learn, among other things, first-aid and disaster response mechanism which shall keep them in good stead in their prospective careers and lives,” IRCS Vice Chairman Avinash Rai Khanna said. He said such collaborations bring mutual strength and expertise which are beneficial to the partners.

Outlining the salient features of the MoU, IRCS Joint Secretary Veer Bhushan said the initial term of collaboration shall be three years and both parties will work within the mandates of each organization and adhere to principles of humanitarian action as followed by the Red Cross Movement worldwide.

“The MoU shall cover areas for building resilience of communities to disaster and climate change through education, research and awareness programmes, emphasis on disaster risk management on natural, manmade hazards and related environmental, technological and health hazards, preventing new risk, reducing existing risk and strengthening resilience and water sanitation and hygiene promotion.”

Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor of the university said that students participation in voluntary work in communities has now picked up in India during the last couple of years.

