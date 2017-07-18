REAP 2017: RTU to release 1st allotment result today at rtu.ac.in

REAP 2017: Candidates can also choose to move upwards to participate in the next allotment round, which will take place from July 18 to July 26. The second counselling list will be out on July 27, 2017. REAP 2017: Candidates can also choose to move upwards to participate in the next allotment round, which will take place from July 18 to July 26. The second counselling list will be out on July 27, 2017.

Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) will release the results for first allotment through the Rajasthan Engineering Admission Process (REAP) 2017. Candidates who have applied for REAP 2017 can check their allotment result from the official site.

The university has already published the tentative seat matrix for engineering and architecture courses at government and private colleges in the state. To accept the seats allotted in the first list, candidates will be required to report to their chosen college before July 24. Candidates can also choose to move upwards to participate in the next allotment round, which will take place from July 18 to July 26. The second counselling list will be out on July 27, 2017.

“The candidate has to deposit all the original documents and balance fee (if any, after deducting Advance fee of Rs 10,000 deposited with REAP-2017) at the reported institute failing which his/her admission would be treated as cancelled without any prior notice/ intimation,” the university said in a notice.

Steps to check REAP 2017 1st allotment result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for RTU (rtu.ac.in)

Step 2: Click on the link for REAP 2017.

Step 3: Click on the notification for REAP 1st allotment results.

Step 4: Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd