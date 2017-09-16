Real education is more than becoming a doctor or engineer, says writer Devdutt Pattanaik

“Blending mythology with mainstream studies will lead to holistic development of young minds.” “Blending mythology with mainstream studies will lead to holistic development of young minds.”

Renowned writer and mythologist Dr Devdutt Pattanaik has said that instead of equated only with monetary gains, today’s education should be aimed at holistic development of young minds.

“Today’s education system should not be about only earning money. We are making engineers but should not they understand management and will only be taught mathematics? Engineers are made but many a time they fail to understand management as they are only taught mathematics,” Pattanaik said at a ‘Principals’ and Academicians’ Conclave here last night.

On the need to connect education with real life and not solely concentrate on book-based knowledge, he said, “Our kitchen is the biggest laboratory where chemistry can be taught but everyone is keen to learn chemistry from books. Real education is more than becoming a doctor or engineer,” the 46-year-old author said.

Speaking on applying traditional knowledge to modern education, Pattanaik said, “Blending mythology with mainstream studies will lead to holistic development of young minds.”

Pattanaik, the author of 30 books, was delivering the keynote address at the conclave hosted by Aakash Institute in

association with The Newtown School.

