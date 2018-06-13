Re-evaluate answer sheets of class X, XII students by June 29: HC to CBSE

The High Court had earlier asked the CBSE to provide a time frame for completion of the process. (Representational Image) The High Court had earlier asked the CBSE to provide a time frame for completion of the process. (Representational Image)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) to complete the process of re-evaluation of the answer sheets of class X and class XII students by June 29. During the resumed hearing of the case filed by Tricity students seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets of class XII English paper for which the exam was held in March 2018, the High Court asked the students to apply for re-evaluation on June 21 and also ordered that the payment for the purpose can be made up to June 25.

The CBSE earlier had issued a notification on May 31, detailing the modalities and schedule of the process for re-evaluation. According to the notice, the class X and class XII students who have doubts regarding the evaluation of papers had been given three options — verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of the answer sheets and finally re-evaluation — to get their marks checked.

The High Court had earlier asked the CBSE to provide a time frame for completion of the process. “The students can apply for re-evaluation of papers after applying for the preceding step of obtaining the photocopies of the answer sheets. High Court has directed the CBSE to complete the process and declare results on June 29,” advocate Baltej Singh Sidhu, who appeared on behalf of the students, told Chandigarh Newsline.

The time period for the first step is already over. The students were to apply on the official website of CBSE for verification of the marks with the fee of Rs 500 per subject by June 5. The students who have applied for verification of marks are eligible for obtaining the photocopy of the paper, according to the notice, till June 16. The fee per subject is Rs 500 for class X and Rs 700 for class XII. The photocopy of the answer sheet will be made available to the applicant after the information related to the examiner, evaluator or any other official associated with the examination is deleted from the paper.

The students after fulfilling the first two steps can apply for re-evaluation of the evaluated answer sheet and challenge their marks. However, the decision would cost a student Rs 100 per question. The request for re-evaluation for the questions can be sent online on June 21 and 22. The marks can be increased or decreased during the process and there will be no appeal or review of the re-evaluation.

