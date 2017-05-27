RBSE class 12 exam results 2017: Arts streams scores announced, check here

RBSE exam results 2017: The results for the commerce and science streams have already been declared. RBSE exam results 2017: The results for the commerce and science streams have already been declared.

RBSE exam results 2017: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams for the arts stream. Students who have appeared for the state board Senior Secondary exams can check their results from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The board exams were held from March 2 to March 25, 2017 in the state the first paper being English and the last paper being Home Science. Over 2,34.523 lakh candidates had registered for the exams in all streams.

The results for the commerce and science streams have already been declared on May 15 and are available for download on the official site. The pass percentage for the science stream stood at 90.36 per cent while the pass percentage for commerce was held at 90.88 per cent.

Sites where the results are available:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

examresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

Steps to download RBSE Class 12th results 2017:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage click on the RBSE 12th results 2017

A new page will open

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your score card will be displayed

Check and take a print out

