Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2018 to start from March, check datesheet here

RBSE board exams 2018 datesheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the datesheets for class 10 and 12 examinations on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. All those students who would be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule at the website itself. The exams for class 10 will commence from March 15 will English paper and will conclude on March 26 with Science paper. For class 12, the first paper will be held on March 8 for English and the last on April 2 for Sanskrit Literature. Datesheets have also been released for pariviksha and secondary vyavsaik examination.

RBSE Class 10 exam datesheet

Thursday, March 15

English Compulsory (02)

Saturday, March 17

Hindi Compulsory (01)

Tuesday, March 20

Mathematics (09)

Thursday, March 22

Third language – Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)

Saturday, March 24

Social Science (08)

Monday, March 26

Science

RBSE class 12 exam 2018 datesheet

March 8

English Compulsory

March 9

Computer Science / Informatics Practice / Multimedia Webtech

March 10

Hindi Compulsory

March 12

Political Science / Statistics / Physics

March 13

Social Science / Agriculture / Geology

March 14

Geography

March 15

Physical education

March 16

History / Commercial Studies / Chemistry

March 17

Public Administration

March 20

English literature

March 21

Economics / Biology / English / Shorthand

March 22

Vocal Music / Instrumental Music

March 23

Mathematics / Typing Test (Hindi)

March 24

Psychology

March 26

Philosophy

March 27

Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Langauge / Typing Test (English)

March 28

Painting

March 31

Home science

April 2

Sanskrit Literature

