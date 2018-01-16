Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2018 to start from March, check datesheet here

RBSE board exams 2018 datesheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the datesheets for class 10 and 12 examinations on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. All those students who would be appearing for the same can check the entire schedule at the website itself. The exams for class 10 will commence from March 15 will English paper and will conclude on March 26 with Science paper. For class 12, the first paper will be held on March 8 for English and the last on April 2 for Sanskrit Literature. Datesheets have also been released for pariviksha and secondary vyavsaik examination.
RBSE Class 10 exam datesheet
Thursday, March 15
English Compulsory (02)
Saturday, March 17
Hindi Compulsory (01)
Tuesday, March 20
Mathematics (09)
Thursday, March 22
Third language – Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)
Saturday, March 24
Social Science (08)
Monday, March 26
Science
RBSE class 12 exam 2018 datesheet
March 8
English Compulsory
March 9
Computer Science / Informatics Practice / Multimedia Webtech
March 10
Hindi Compulsory
March 12
Political Science / Statistics / Physics
March 13
Social Science / Agriculture / Geology
March 14
Geography
March 15
Physical education
March 16
History / Commercial Studies / Chemistry
March 17
Public Administration
March 20
English literature
March 21
Economics / Biology / English / Shorthand
March 22
Vocal Music / Instrumental Music
March 23
Mathematics / Typing Test (Hindi)
March 24
Psychology
March 26
Philosophy
March 27
Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Langauge / Typing Test (English)
March 28
Painting
March 31
Home science
April 2
Sanskrit Literature
