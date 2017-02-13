Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams 2017: Date sheet released, check here

Rajasthan HSE exams 2017: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the date sheet for the Higher Secondary examinations (HSE) 2017. Students who wish to download the main exam 2017 time table can do from the official Rajasthan BSE website.
The exams will begin on March 2 and will carry on till March 25, 2017. The typewriting papers will begin at 9 am while all other examinations will begin at 8.30 am and end at 11.45 am. Candidates are requested to reach the examination early. The question papers will be distributed 15 minutes before the start of the exam.
BSER Class 12 exan 2017 time table:
Thursday, March 2, 2017
Mandatory English (02)
Friday, March 3, 2017
Computer Studies (03)
Informatics Practice (04)
Multimedia web-tech (05)
Saturday, March 4, 2017
Mandatory Hindi (01)
Monday, March 6, 2017
Political Science (11)
Accountancy (30)
Physical Science (40)
Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Sociology (29)
Geology (43)
Agriculture (84)
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Geography (14)
Friday, March 10, 2017
History (13)
Business Studies (31)
Chemistry (41)
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Public Administration (06)
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Economics (10)
Early Script Hindi/English (32-33)
Biology (42)
Read | IIT JEE Main 2017: Tips to crack the exam
Thursday, March 16, 2017
English Literature (20)
Friday, March 17, 2017
Mathematics (15)
Hindi typewriting (34)
(Typewriting exam will start at 9 am)
Saturday, March 18, 2017
Vocal Music (21)
Instrumental Music (Table- 63, Pakhavaj- 64, Sitar- 65, Sarod- 66, Violin- 67, Dilruba- 68, Flute- 69, Guitar- 70)
Monday, March 20, 2017
Hindi Literature (21)
Urdu Literature (22)
Sindhi Literature (23)
Gujarati Literature (24)
Punjabi Literature (25)
Rajasthani Literature (26)
Parsi (27)
Prakrit (28)
English Typewriting (35)
Read | NEET 2017: How to ‘NEET’ly carve your future within three months
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Psychology (19)
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Drawing (17)
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Philosophy (85)
Friday, March 24, 2017
Sanskrit Literature (12)
Saturday, March 25, 2017
Home Science (18)
For more stories on examinations, click here