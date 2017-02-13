Rajasthan Board Class 12 exams 2017: Date sheet released, check here

Rajasthan Class 12 exams 2017: The typewriting papers will begin at 9 am while all other examinations will begin at 8.30 am and end at 11.45 am. Rajasthan Class 12 exams 2017: The typewriting papers will begin at 9 am while all other examinations will begin at 8.30 am and end at 11.45 am.

Rajasthan HSE exams 2017: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the date sheet for the Higher Secondary examinations (HSE) 2017. Students who wish to download the main exam 2017 time table can do from the official Rajasthan BSE website.

The exams will begin on March 2 and will carry on till March 25, 2017. The typewriting papers will begin at 9 am while all other examinations will begin at 8.30 am and end at 11.45 am. Candidates are requested to reach the examination early. The question papers will be distributed 15 minutes before the start of the exam.

BSER Class 12 exan 2017 time table:

Thursday, March 2, 2017

Mandatory English (02)

Friday, March 3, 2017

Computer Studies (03)

Informatics Practice (04)

Multimedia web-tech (05)

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Mandatory Hindi (01)

Monday, March 6, 2017

Political Science (11)

Accountancy (30)

Physical Science (40)

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Sociology (29)

Geology (43)

Agriculture (84)

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Geography (14)

Friday, March 10, 2017

History (13)

Business Studies (31)

Chemistry (41)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Public Administration (06)

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Economics (10)

Early Script Hindi/English (32-33)

Biology (42)

Read | IIT JEE Main 2017: Tips to crack the exam

Thursday, March 16, 2017

English Literature (20)

Friday, March 17, 2017

Mathematics (15)

Hindi typewriting (34)

(Typewriting exam will start at 9 am)

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Vocal Music (21)

Instrumental Music (Table- 63, Pakhavaj- 64, Sitar- 65, Sarod- 66, Violin- 67, Dilruba- 68, Flute- 69, Guitar- 70)

Monday, March 20, 2017

Hindi Literature (21)

Urdu Literature (22)

Sindhi Literature (23)

Gujarati Literature (24)

Punjabi Literature (25)

Rajasthani Literature (26)

Parsi (27)

Prakrit (28)

English Typewriting (35)

Read | NEET 2017: How to ‘NEET’ly carve your future within three months

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Psychology (19)

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Drawing (17)

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Philosophy (85)

Friday, March 24, 2017

Sanskrit Literature (12)

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Home Science (18)

For more stories on examinations, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd