RBSE BSER 12th result 2018 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, 87.78 pass percentage

RBSE BSER 12th result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer has declared the RBSE Result 2018 for Class 12th Science and Commerce examination 2018 at 6:15 pm today (May 23). The Education Minister Vasudev Devnani has announced the overall pass percentage is 87.78 per cent with 91.09 per cent for commerce stream in the regular category. The 12th results are available at official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In the government school regular category is 84.35 per cent and commerce is 90.39 per cent. The pass percentage of government schools have improved, however, private schools have performed better. The pass percent has gone down in comparison to the previous years.

This year, around 826,278 Class 12 students appeared for the exams at 5,507 centers across the Rajasthan state. The examinations for Class 12 were held between March 8 and April 2, 2018. A total of 2.46 lakh students appeared from Science stream, 42,665 students are from the Commerce stream. Similarly, 5,37,359 students are from Arts stream.

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below-mentioned steps:

Get your Rajasthan Board class 12 Science result on SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Get your Rajasthan Board class 12 commerce result on SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

To check RBSE 12th result, log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link on the homepage for BSER Class 12 Science/Commerce results 2018. A new page will appear on your screen. Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on the “Submit” button. Check and download your Class 12 result.

