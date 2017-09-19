BSER 10th, 12th result 2017 date and time: Results likely to be declared this week at rajresults.nic.in

BSER results 2017: The supplementary annual exams were held in March. BSER results 2017: The supplementary annual exams were held in March.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce class 10th and 12th supplementary examination results this week at rajresults.nic.in. The Board had conducted the examination in June/ July 2017 for those students who flunk in a subject or two. The supplementary annual exams were held in March.

Students who have appeared for the supplementary exam can download their results from the official website by following the steps written below:

BSER results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Rajasthan Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for “results 2017 exams” flashing towards the right side of the page.

Step 3: Follow the link for the for the 10th or 12th results 2017.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

In class 10, as many as 10,72,799 students have appeared for the exam, of which 483282 were boys and 363781 were girls. The overall pass percentage is 78.96 per cent.

The boys have outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent.

In RBSE class 12 results for the arts, commerce and science streams, this year’s pass percentage stands at 90.36 per cent for science while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

