RBSE 8th Result 2018 declared at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in: How to check

RBSE 8th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the results of Class 8 examination on June 6. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. This year, the examination was held from March 15 to March 26 across the state. As per reports, about 12.96 lakh students registered for Class 8 exam in the state of which 12.74 lakh appeared. A total of 6.87 lakh candidates have passed their exams.

Last year, nearly 11.72 lakh students had appeared for the papers which were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017, out of which, 6.41 lakh were boys and 5.31 lakh girls. The result was declared in the month of June.

Earlier, the RBSE declared the results of class 5 examinations on May 4. The examinations were conducted in the districts of Dholpur, Nagaur, Dausa, and Karoli, Swaimadhopur, Goner, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur and Bundi.

RBSE 8th result 2018: Steps to download

– Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in) or visit examresults.net/rajasthan

– Click on the notification for the class 8 results 2018.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

The results of 12 examinations of all streams have been released and the result of Class 10 will be out next week. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

