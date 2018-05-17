RBSE 12th results 2018: Science, Commerce results not releasing on Saturday

RBSE 12th results 2018: The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. (Representational image) RBSE 12th results 2018: The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. (Representational image)

RBSE 12th results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is not releasing the results of Class 12 Science and Commerce examinations on Saturday. The board spokesperson, Rajendra Gupta denied media reports claiming that the 12 Science, Commerce results will be released on May 19. The official said that the board is yet to decide the date of the announcement, and it is “too early to say”.

“The Rajasthan board is at the last leg of the result processing phase, and the official date of the declaration of result will be announced by Saturday,” said GK Mathur, Director, RBSE. the result of Class 12 Arts and Class 10 examination will be declared in June, the official said.

The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once released. The results will also be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

READ | Top 25 Universities in India list

This year, the examination started with English on March 8 and concluded on April 2 with Sanskrit literature. Last year, the results were announced on June 8 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

Last year, the results of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students had given the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd