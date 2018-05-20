RBSE 12th results 2018: Rajasthan Board to declare Science, Commerce results by May 23

RBSE 12th results 2018: The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th results 2018: The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th results 2018: Over one lakh candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan board class 12 Science, Commerce examinations this year will get their results latest by Wednesday, May 23. According to RBSE Director GK Mathur, “The result processing phase has completed, the board will declare the results on the first phase of the next week, probably by Wednesday.”

The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once released. The results will also be available at indiaresults.com. To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

This year, the examination started with English on March 8 and concluded on April 2 with Sanskrit literature. Last year, the results were announced on June 8 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

Last year, the results of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students sat for the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

