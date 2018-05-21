RBSE 12th results 2018 Date and Time: Science, Commerce results to release on this date

RBSE 12th results 2018: The results will be available at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th results 2018: The results will be available at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th results 2018: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result of Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations on May 23. The Board officials have confirmed result date and time to the indianexpress.com. “The Rajasthan Board will declare the results on Wednesday, May 23 in presence of the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani. The results will be available at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in from 6:15 pm,” said Board spokesperson, Rajendra Gupta. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream. The examination was held from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

RBSE 12th results 2018: Date and time

The students can get their results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in on May 23, Wednesday from 6:15 pm. The results will also be available at the third party websites — indiaresults.com. Class 12 examinations were held at 5,507 centers across the state

To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS. Last year, the results were announced on June 8, 2017 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

As per the RBSE official, the board will declare the results of Class 12 Humanities and the Class 10 examination in June, following the trend of the previous year. Last year, 78.96 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, out of which 79.01 per cent were boys and 78.89 per cent girls. A total of 10,72,799 students had appeared for the examinations.

