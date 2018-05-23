RBSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE: Science, Commerce results at 6, check pass percentage, toppers’ name

RBSE 12th Result 2018 Science, Commerce Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result of Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations on May 23. The board will declare the results at 6:15 pm. The students can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the examination of which was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream.
The Rajasthan Board will announce the result on Wednesday, May 23 in presence of the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani. As per the RBSE official, the board will declare the results of Class 12 Humanities and the Class 10 examination in June, following the trend of the previous year. Last year, 78.96 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, out of which 79.01 per cent were boys and 78.89 per cent girls. A total of 10,72,799 students had appeared for the examinations.
All board exams results will be hosted at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to check the results, he/she may also view the marks at the third party website — examresults.net.
Last year, in the science stream, 229,351 students appeared in the exams and out of which 80.46 per cent were girls and 67.7 per cent boys got the first division.
The official result website is hosting to be released for now, however, the Rajasthan Board, Ajmer will declare the result of 12th exams on the same page
Last year, girls outperformed boys in science and commerce streams. In science, girls scored 93.4 per cent while boys registered 95.5 per cent. In commerce stream, girls got 95.5 per cent while boys were at 89.45 per cent.
To check result at 6 pm, students need to log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage. You’ll be directed to a new page. In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details. Click on submit. Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference
The Class 12 or Secondary school exams were held at 5,507 centres across the state with over 8 lakh students registered for it. A total of 42,665 students registered in the commerce stream while in the science stream, 246,254 attended the exam. However, the arts stream result is expected by next week and nearly 5,37,359 have appeared for it.