RBSE 12th Result 2018 LIVE: Science, Commerce results at 6, check pass percentage, toppers’ name

RBSE 12th Result 2018 Live: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th Result 2018 Live: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Result 2018 Science, Commerce Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result of Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations on May 23. The board will declare the results at 6:15 pm. The students can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the examination this year, the examination of which was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream.

The Rajasthan Board will announce the result on Wednesday, May 23 in presence of the state Education minister Vasudev Devnani. As per the RBSE official, the board will declare the results of Class 12 Humanities and the Class 10 examination in June, following the trend of the previous year. Last year, 78.96 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, out of which 79.01 per cent were boys and 78.89 per cent girls. A total of 10,72,799 students had appeared for the examinations.