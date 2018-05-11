RBSE 12th result 2018: Science and Commerce results to be declared soon, says official

RBSE 12th result 2018: “The results of 12th Science and Commerce will come before the Arts and 10th results,” said G K Mathur, Director, RBSE. The scrutiny process has completed, the board may declare the results any time, he said. RBSE 12th result 2018: “The results of 12th Science and Commerce will come before the Arts and 10th results,” said G K Mathur, Director, RBSE. The scrutiny process has completed, the board may declare the results any time, he said.

RBSE 12th result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare the results of Class 12 Science and Commerce examination soon. “The results of 12th Science and Commerce will come before the Arts and 10th results,” said G K Mathur, Director, RBSE. The scrutiny process has completed, the board may declare the results any time, he said.

The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results will also be available at examresults.nic.in , indiaresults.com. The candidates can also avail the results through sms.

RBSE 12th result 2018: Results by SMS

Get your Rajasthan board results 2017 – class 12 science on SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Get your Rajasthan results 2017 – class 12 commerce on SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

This year, the examination started with English on March 8 and concluded on April 2 with Sanskrit literature. Last year, the results were announced on June 8 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

The state board is likely to declare the results of 12th (Arts stream) and 10th next month. Last year, the results of SSC 10th examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students had given the exam, out of which 483282 were boys and 363781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd