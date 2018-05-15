RBSE 12th result 2018: Rajasthan Board Science, Commerce results not releasing tomorrow, confirms official

RBSE 12th result 2018: The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th result 2018: The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th result 2018: Terming the media reports as fake, the Director, RBSE, G K Mathur confimed to the indianexpress.com, that the results of Class 12 Science and Commerce will be declared before the last week of May and not tomorrow. Some media reports quoted the official saying, the results will be declared on May 16, 2018. “The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is at the last leg of the result processing phase. We are trying to announce the results before the last week of May, as the admission process of various universities will begin soon,” said the official. This year, the examination started with English on March 8 and concluded on April 2 with Sanskrit literature. Last year, the results were announced on June 8 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

The students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the results through official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once released. The results will also be available at examresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

The RBSE is expected to declare the results of Class 12 (Arts stream) and Class 10 next month. Last year, the results of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students had given the exam, out of which 483282 were boys and 363781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

