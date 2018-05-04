Rajasthan RBSE 12th result 2018 likely to be declared next week at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th result 2018: The exams were conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018 and candidates can check their percentage at rajresults.nic.in. (Representational image) RBSE 12th result 2018: The exams were conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018 and candidates can check their percentage at rajresults.nic.in. (Representational image)

RBSE 12th result 2018: The result of Class 12 examination is expected to be released next week by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan on its official website — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. All those students who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective scores at the website itself, once released. In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the website, they can also check it at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The exams were conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. Last year the result for Class 12 was released on June 8, 2017.

For class 12, the first paper was held for English and the last was conducted for Sanskrit Literature. Although there is no official confirmation about the declaration date yet, it will most probably release next week. In 2017, the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

RBSE 12th result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the generated link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Results will also be released for Class 10 in a while. Last year, the Board had declared the results for Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in June. A total of 10,72,799 students had given the exam, out of which 483282 were boys and 363781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage in Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

