RBSE 12th Arts results 2018 Date and Time: BSER to announce Inter result on June 1 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE BSER 12th result 2018: Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan declared the results of Class 12 Science examination on May 23 RBSE BSER 12th result 2018: Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan declared the results of Class 12 Science examination on May 23

RBSE 12th results 2018: Around 5,37,000 candidates who had appeared for this Class 12 (Arts) examination this year can check their results tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the students can check the results at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

RBSE 12th results 2018 Date and Time

Rajendra Gupta, spokesperson, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that the results of Class 12 examination will be available on the websites at 6:15 pm. Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan declared the results of Class 12 Science examination on May 23. The pass percentage of boys was 85.08 per cent with 97095 registering the first division, 45611 male students scored second division and only 323 have got the third division.

Among girls, 51434 registers first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent. In the Commrerce stream, 41,986 students cleared the examinations securing a pass percentage of 91.93. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 and girls is 90.33.

Earlier, the board spokesperson Rajendra Gupta mentioned that the results of class 10 examination will be declared after June 10. Last year, the results of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students sat for the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd