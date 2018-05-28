RBSE 10th result 2018 date and time: BSER to declare result after June 10 at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th result 2018: BSER not releasing result in May RBSE 10th result 2018: BSER not releasing result in May

RBSE 10th result 2018: Around 10 lakh students who had appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams this year will get their results after June 10. The Rajasthan Board spokesperson Rajendra Gupta said, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared after June 10, probably on the third week. The result processing phase is at its last leg, the board is trying to announce the result on the second week of May,” the official said.

All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan declared the results of Class 12 Science examination on May 23. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 per cent with 97095 registering the first division, 45611 male students scored second division and only 323 have got the third division. Among girls, 51434 registers first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent. In the Commrerce stream, 41,986 students cleared the examinations securing a pass percentage of 91.93. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 and girls is 90.33.

Last year, the results of SSC or Class 10 examinations were declared in June. A total of 10,72,799 students sat for the exam, out of which 4,83,282 were boys and 3,63,781 were girls. Boys had outperformed girls by scoring 79.01 per cent while girls scored a little less with 78.89 per cent. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 78.96 per cent.

