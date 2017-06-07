RBSE 10th result 2017 to release tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th result 2017: The results for the SSC exams were declared on June 18 last year. RBSE 10th result 2017: The results for the SSC exams were declared on June 18 last year.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the results of the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams on Thursday at 4 pm. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website of the Board.

The Board has recently released the results for the class 12 results for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams. This year’s pass percentage for science is 90.36 per cent while for commerce is 90.88 per cent. Read | Rajasthan: RBSE class 12th results 2017: Arts streams scores announced, check here, click here

About 10.99 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams which were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017. The results for the SSC exams were declared on June 18 last year.

Sites where the results are available:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

examresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

Steps to download Rajasthan class 10 results 2017:

– Go to the official website for the Rajasthan Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Click on the link for “results 2017 exams”.

– Follow the link for the for the secondary results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

