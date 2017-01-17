RBI assistant prelims exam 2016: Scores released, check mark sheet and cut-off marks

RBI assistant results 2016: There may or may not be an interview round. RBI assistant results 2016: There may or may not be an interview round.

RBI Assistant results 2016: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of its preliminary round recruitment exam for the assistant post. The candidates can download their marksheet from the official website of the RBI by following the steps listed below. The admit cards were released on December 8, 2016.

The last date to check the score is January 24. Earlier, RBI had released a notification to fill 610 assistant posts where thousands of candidates applied.

The candidates will have to pass the prelims round to get to the mains round. There may or may not be an interview round.

Steps to download the RBI Assistant results 2016:

Log on to the official website of the RBI, rbi.org.in

Scroll down to the bottom of the page and go to the “What’s new section” link

Click on the “Mark sheet and cut – off marks of Preliminary examination held for Recruitment of Assistants – 2016”

The category and section-wise cut-off will be released

On the same page, in blue colour, click on the ‘RBI-Assistant- Online Preliminary Exam – Score Display’

A new page will open

Enter your registration number, date of birth and captcha

The result will be displayed

Take a print out if needed

