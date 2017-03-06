Odisha’s Ravenshaw University Vice Chancellor resigns over student unrest

Student unrest took its toll on one of the premier educational institutions of Odisha after vice-chancellor of Cuttack’s Ravenshaw University Prakash Chandra Sarangi submitted his resignation, hours after a group of students stormed his office.

Yesterday, Sarangi had announced suspension of 6 students over their involvement in campus violence in November last year. During the violence after student union elections, about a dozen students were injured. The six students were suspended following the inquiry into the clash between inmates of New Hostel and Lalitgiri hostel. Ten students were also warned for involvement in the incident.

Sarangi, a professor of political science had 10 more months left in his current job. But he indicated that he was done with political interference in the university’s matters.

“Nobody asked me to step down from the post. Though some students are agitating to withdraw the suspension imposed on some students, I have stuck to my decision. Students are being guided by their political masters. It is difficult for me to work where there is political motive,” said Sarangi, soon after he sent his resignation letter to Governor SC Jamir.

Out of the six students, three have been suspended for four semesters while others have been suspended for two months. The suspended students had threatened to launch agitation if their suspension order is not revoked.

Due to frequent clashes between students, Sarangi last year had formed a “discipline squad” to keep an eye on the disturbing elements. Identity cards were made compulsory to enter into the campus after evening and CCTV cameras were installed inside the campus.

