Ravenshaw University VC resumes post, warns against political interference

Ravenshaw University’s Vice Chancellor PC Saramg resumed charge on Wednesday after the Odisha Governor and Chancellor SC Jamir refused to accept his resignation. Upon returning to the post, he vowed to defy political interference.

The VC had submitted the resignation following student unrest, after a group of students stormed his office on Monday. He had suspended six students on Sunday for their involvement in campus violence after the student union elections where about a dozen students were injured. Ten students were also warned against being involved in the clash between students of New Hostel and Lalitgiri hostel.

Sarangi, a professor of political science, warned against any indiscipline by students inside the campus and vowed that university will not tolerate political interference within campus. He has 10 more months left in service.

“The Chancellor has assured me that all administrative cooperation shall be extended to me while dealing with any form of indiscipline by any group of students inside the campus. If needed, he (the Chancellor) would speak to the state government about it”, Sarangi said.

He added that students allying with political leaders were causing problems and spoiling the academic atmosphere. Students with political connections were taking the role of the judge, jury and the executioner, he said.

“The VC’s statements are of his own and the government does not buy them,” said Odisha’s Higher Education minister Pradeep Panigrahi. He denied all allegations of the state’s involvement in campus affairs. The Congress and the BJP, however, had decided to gherao the university on Wednesday protesting against two BJD MLAs’ involvement.

