Ramjas School teachers protest against principal

Alleging misbehaviour by the principal, 48 teachers of Ramjas School in Anand Parbat have been sitting in protest for the last five days. The teachers, who have set up tents outside the school, have been demanding from the management committee action against the principal. The teachers have alleged that the principal, Sandhya Bindal, misbehave with both students and teachers.“Earlier also, we had protested demanding action, but nothing has happened so far. She is very vengeful and uses derogatory language,” alleged a protesting teacher.

On Tuesday, parents of those studying in the school also joined the teachers in the protest demanding action against Bindal. The chairman of the Ramjas Foundation, Gauri Shanker Moondhra, said: “We have started deliberation on this matter. We will take action soon.”

Denying the allegations, Bindal said, “I have filed a complaint with the Women’s Right Commission against the chairman who is instigating the protest.”

