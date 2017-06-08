10th RBSE result 2017 to release today at 4 pm: Where and how to check result

10th BSER result 2017: About 10.99 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams. 10th BSER result 2017: About 10.99 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams.

10th RBSE result 2017: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 10th exams results on Thursday at 4 pm. About 10.99 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams. RBSE had conducted the 10th exam from March 9 to March 21, 2017. Last year, the results were declared on June 18.

Contents

1. 10th RBSE result 2017: Where to check results

The results will be available at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and examresults.net.

2. 10th RBSE result 2017: Result available over SMS

Students can also check their results using the SMS service. Here’s how: SMS RESULTRAJ10ROLL NUMBER to 56263.

3. 10th RBSE result 2017: How to check result

To check 10th RBSE result 2017, the students need to logon to the official websites mentioned above. On the homepage, they have to enter their roll number and click on submit. Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

4. 10th RBSE result 2017: Passing marks

A student has to score a minimum of 33 marks in all subjects to pass in the 10th exam.of 33 marks in all subjects.

