Rajasthan: RBSE Class 12 exams 2017 results to be declared by May 15

RBSE 2017: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to release the results for the board examinations by May 15, 2017. The Class 12 exam results for the science stream may be declared before all other streams and before the Class 10 results.

“We have completed most of the evaluation work in these two streams (science and commerce) and the rechecking process is on,” an official told the TOI, which reported that the declaration of the results by mid-May runs in parallel with the state education minister, Vasudev Devnani’s, promise at a board meeting in March.

As the results sheets are essential documents in the admission process, the declaration of the results by mid-May will help students seeking admissions into various universities and colleges. The Rajasthan Class 12 board exams took place from March 2 to March 20 this year and 2.35 lakh students appeared for the science stream exams, while 49,000 were from the commerce stream.

“For the first time, we are conducting a daily monitoring of the evaluation work done in every district,” a source said, adding that it is hard to declare the class 10 results before May 20 since the exams began on March 9 and the papers were not sent for evaluation until March 20.

“The evaluation centres have been directed to send the mark sheets directly to the board headquarters so as to prepare the final results early,” the source said. The state government school teachers were being remunerated well for being strict in evaluating the answer sheets.

