Train, engine, platform: A Rajasthan school that is like a railway station

There are many who board trains to reach schools but not all of us attend classes sitting inside it. Alwar’s Government Senior Secondary School, Railway Station, has painted its school walls like an Indian train. School principal Purushottam Gupta said, “Since school is already named like a railway station, it was thought to develop it after railway stations. The idea was given by junior engineer of district Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan.”

Unlike the regular dull yellow-white classrooms, in this school, the classes have been painted like passenger compartments and the principal’s office looks like an engine. The veranda appears like a platform” where students spend free time. The boundary wall has been given goods train look and inspirational messages have been written on it.

Government Senior Secondary School, Railway Station at Alwar. (ANI photo) Government Senior Secondary School, Railway Station at Alwar. (ANI photo)

The idea behind this classroom-look-like-trains was to generate interest among students. The school was initially situated about 50 metres far from the city’s railway station and due to its close proximity, its’ name carried railway station. However, a few years ago, it was shifted to a housing board colony but the school still carries railway station in its name.

The junior engineer Rajesh Lawania told HT, “Before the end of April, we will paint two classrooms like the Jaipur-Delhi double-decker train and the other two classrooms like the Ajmer-Delhi Shatabdi Express.” Before the end of this month, two classrooms will be painted like the Jaipur-Delhi double-decker train and the other two classrooms like the Ajmer-Delhi Shatabdi Express.

