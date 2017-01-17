Rajasthan RPSC RAS/RTS mains exam 2016: Admit card released

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has activated the admit card link of the RAS/RTS mains 2016 admit card. The examination will be conducted on January 28 and 29, 2016. The candidates can download the admit cards from the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The candidates have to carry their ID proof along with the admit card.

The exam will be held in these seven headquarters of the state: Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur and Udaipur.

The Commission had released an advertisement inviting applications for 725 vacant posts. The vacancies were in the state and subordinate services in Rajasthan. The application process had closed on June 25, 2016.

Steps to download the Rajasthan RPSC Lower Division Clerk grade II admit card:

Log on to the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the download link on the right hand side of the page

Enter your application ID, date of birth and exam name. You can select your date of birth from the calendar which will be displayed from the calendar icon on the admit card download page.

Your admit card will be displayed when you click on “Submit”

The website states that the candidates are required to carry a photocopy of their admit cards as well as an original photo ID proof for entry. If the candidates are not carrying these, they will not be allowed entry in to the exam hall or venue.

