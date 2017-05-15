RBSE BSER Class 12 science, commerce results to be declared at 12:15 pm, know how to check results

RBSE class 12th results 2017: As per reports, for the first time, BSER will not release the merit list RBSE class 12th results 2017: As per reports, for the first time, BSER will not release the merit list

RBSE 12th results 2017: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the the results for Class 12 science and commerce examination today on May 15. It is expected that the School education minister Vasudev Devnani announce the results at 12.15 pm.

Over 2,34.523 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. In commerce stream, a total of 48,113 candidates had given the Class 12th exam 2017.

In case students wish to receive their result via SMS, they can get by messaging on the number below:

Get your Rajasthan board results 2017 – class 12 science on SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

Get your Rajasthan results 2017 – class 12 commerce on SMS

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

As per reports, for the first time, BSER will not release the merit list. The results of the arts stream will be declared later. The students can check their results at the official website of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education – http://www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or examresults.nic.in by following the steps written below:

Steps to download RBSE Class 12th results 2017:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage click ong the RBSE 12th results 2017

A new page will open

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your score card will be displayed

Check and take a print out

Read | Rajasthan BSER class 12 science and commerce results 2017 declared today

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd