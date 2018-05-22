Rajasthan RBSE 12th results 2018: When and where to check

RBSE 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th results 2018: The students can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th results 2018: The results for Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations will be declared tomorrow, May 23 at 6:15 pm. Over three lakh candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) officials have confirmed that the result will be announced in the evening. While the official website — rajresults.nic.in has been flashing “to be released soon”, it is only on May 22 that the RBSE will publish the result and the merit list.

This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream. The examination was held from March 8 to April 2, 2018.

RBSE 12th results 2018: When and where to check

The students can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in from 6:15 pm. The results will be available at the third party websites — examresults.net and indiaresults.com. To get results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

As per the RBSE official, the board will declare the results of Class 12 Humanities and the Class 10 examination in June, following the trend of the previous year. Last year, 78.96 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination, out of which 79.01 per cent were boys and 78.89 per cent girls. A total of 10,72,799 students had appeared for the examinations.

