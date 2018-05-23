RBSE 12th Result 2018: How to check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th result 2018: This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exams. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exams.

RBSE 12th result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer will release the results for Rajasthan Class 12 Science, Commerce examinations today, on May 23 at 6:15 pm. Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Over three lakh candidates had appeared for the examinations this year which was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. The BSER officials have confirmed that the result will be announced in the evening. This year, about 8.28 lakh candidates registered for their Intermediate or High Schools exam of which around 48,000 students registered for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students enrolled in the Science stream.

In case due to heavy traffic, one is unable to check the results, he/she may also view the marks at the third party websites examresults.net. Class 12 examinations were held at 5,507 centres across the state. Last year, the results were announced on June 8 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

Read | Rajasthan RBSE 12th results 2018: When and where to check at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result flashing on the homepage

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your RBSE 12th result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

RBSE 12th results 2018: How to check via SMS

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:

For RBSE Class 12th Science result

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

For RBSE Class 12th Commerce result

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

This year, the examination started with English and concluded with Sanskrit literature. Last year, the results were announced on June 8 and the pass percentage for science was 90.36 per cent while for commerce it was 90.88 per cent.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd