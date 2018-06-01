Rajasthan RBSE 12th result 2018: Check pass marks of arts stream

RBSE 12th result 2018: Around 5.37 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. RBSE 12th result 2018: Around 5.37 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 12th result 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 12 Arts examination today on June 1 at 6:15 pm. The students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks to be successful in the examinations. Around 5.37 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta has confirmed that the results will be uploaded on the official websites at 6:15 pm. The examination this year that was conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2018. The spokesperson also mentioned that the results of Class 10 examination will be declared after June 10.

RBSE 12th result 2018: Passing marks in Arts stream

The students have to get a minimum 33 per cent marks to be successful in the examinations. To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. Last year, 89.05 per cent students became successful in the Arts stream, the results of which were declared on May 15.

Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan declared the results of Class 12 Science examination on May 23. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 per cent with 97095 registering the first division, 45611 male students scored second division and only 323 have got the third division.

Among girls, 51434 registers first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent. In the Commerce stream, 41,986 students cleared the examinations securing a pass percentage of 91.93. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 and girls is 90.33.

