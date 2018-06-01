Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts results 2018: When and where to check

RBSE 12th Arts results 2018: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in RBSE 12th Arts results 2018: The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 12th Arts results 2018: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of Class 12 examination tomorrow, June 1. Around 5,37,000 candidates who had appeared for this Class 12 (Arts) examination this year can check the results through official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Rajendra Gupta, spokesperson, RBSE said that the results of class 12 examination will be available on the websites at 6:15 pm

Due to heavy traffic, if the websites go slow, the students can check the results through examresults.net, indiaresults.com. To check their marks, candidates have to visit the official websites and enter their roll number to view their scores. The candidates can also avail their marks through SMS.

RBSE 12th Arts results 2018: When and where to check

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the results of class 12 examination tomorrow at 6:15 pm. The students can check their results through official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Results via SMS

Apart from the websites, students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:

For RBSE Class 12th Science result

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

Results via app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan declared the results of Class 12 Science examination on May 23. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 per cent with 97095 registering the first division, 45611 male students scored second division and only 323 have got the third division.

Among girls, 51434 registers first division, 12016 got the second division and only 37 girls scored third division taking the pass percentage at 90.33 per cent. In the Commrerce stream, 41,986 students cleared the examinations securing a pass percentage of 91.93. The pass percentage of boys is 85.08 and girls is 90.33.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd